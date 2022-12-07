There is no free money in bitcoin

Some GBTC shareholders might root for a dissolution of the trust and distribution of the underlying assets as a way to recoup the discount. But it is very hard to see that as a potential or likely outcome. GBTC is a lucrative business with captive customers, charging 2% of the assets a year of the fund as fees. At the current level, that means more than $200 million annually. Moreover, even if it were possible, making so many bitcoins available for sale at once could dent the cryptocurrency’s price and any profit potential.