Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's doomed FTX empire 25 Nov 2022, 12:50 AM IST
The emerging picture of what went wrong suggests the crypto empire was a mess almost from the start, with few boundaries, financial or personal
NASSAU (BAHAMAS) : Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion crypto-trading empire collapsed in an incandescent bankruptcy last week, prompting irate customers, crypto acolytes and Silicon Valley bigwigs to ask how something that seemed so promising could have imploded so fast.