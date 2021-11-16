Third US bitcoin futures ETF launches after weeks-long delay

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker XBTF) began trading with a management fee of 0.65%, the lowest expense ratio among the three such funds available, according to a press release. VanEck’s ETF had been expected to debut in October, but heavy demand for the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) -- one of the most successful debuts of all time -- stretched capacity among futures commission merchants, according to a person familiar with the matter.