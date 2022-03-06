TATA Coin, a community-driven decentralised cryptocurrency that aims to make decentralized finance completely secure, has zoomed nearly 1500% in the last 24 hours, according to data from coinmarketcap.com.

The coin is currently trading at $0.09515, up over 1200%. It has a fully diluted market capitalisation of $856,355

TATA Coin aims to make decentralized finance completely secure and to provide the most secure payment system to multinational companies and organizations, including investors, around the world, allowing them to easily and securely transact digital transactions using blockchain technology and be able to own their valuable assets.

It is a fully decentralised Cryptocurrency based on the goal that it will be the safest global digital currency in the world and will be used worldwide as a payment method. TATA Coin has been made 100% complete community-driven.

Its core features include fully decentralised peer-to-peer electronic system that does not rely on any central authority like a government or financial institution. TATA Coin claims to bring sound money to the world, merchants and users are empowered with low fee.

Only 9 million coins will ever be created on Binance Smart Chain. This makes TATA Coin a hard asset, like land or gold, providing an opportunity for people to store value in digital realm over long periods of time.

TATA Coin's smart contracts are not only audited, but all the functions of its contract are designed to make Tata Coin the most secure digital currency and decentralised finance.

TATA Coin also claims to make international payments faster and cheaper. Since TATA Coin is not issued by a central authority and is effectively borderless, you can bypass the several intermediaries needed to process the transaction. Transactions can happen on the same day safely and securely without any verifications by any central authorities, Banks, etc.

The ownership of the coin's smart contract, which is deployed to Binance Smart Chain, has been renounced so that no one can change its functions in the future.

