This crypto exchange garners double-digit growth in a single day. Read here

The collapse of Terra tokens in May was going to hit hard not just investors but also the blockchain industry, and June emerged colder for exchanges like Binance, Celsius, and CoinFlex among others who all opted to suspend their withdrawals due to liquidity inadequacy as investors booked major losses and carried onto panic selling -- a pattern that was familiar with equities market as inflationary pressure due to geopolitical tension, supply chain disruption, pandemic shocks, and higher commodity prices - became the biggest problem for the economic stability globally. Recession fear still continues to send shivers to investors globally. The outflows were higher than the inflows and money was getting short in crypto exchanges' balance sheets, hence they halted their withdrawals to cap these losses.

