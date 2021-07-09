This Indian decor brand is accepting cryptocurrencies as payments

On the announcement, Raghav Gupta, director, The Rug Republic, said: “The blockchain is a great piece of technology that will undoubtedly change the face of transactions as we know them. A new age where middlemen can be cut out and benefits can be reaped by all instead of a select few. I believe as entrepreneurs it is not only in our best interest but also our duty to adopt new tech that can solve very key issues in our current ways."

