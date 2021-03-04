Top crypto exchange breached $2 bn in trading volume in Feb

The future of crypto trading in India has been in question since the Budget session of the Parliament began in February. The Indian government was expected to bring a bill that bans “private cryptocurrencies" in the country, while also laying the framework for the creation of a digital rupee. While the definition of private cryptocurrencies wasn’t clear at the time, experts believed that the bill would make it illegal to buy, sell or deal in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in the country.