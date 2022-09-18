Crypto market erased the $1 trillion mark due to a sharp decline in trading volumes and cooling in the hype of the Ethereum Merge upgrade and Terra tokens over their tax burn plan. On Sunday, the global crypto market cap is around $975 billion, while trading volumes registered a more than 26% decline so far in the day. Bitcoin trades above the 20,000 mark, while Ethereum is a little over $1,450. ApeCoin crypto is the best performer in 24 hours.

