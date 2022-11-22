Treasury warns crypto industry of money-laundering risks in ‘mixers’

Ms. Rosenberg said crypto-industry participants who submitted comments earlier this year on the Treasury’s plans to mitigate the illicit-finance risks of digital assets acknowledged that virtual-currency companies need to comply with anti-money-laundering and sanctions requirements. She called on the crypto industry to take steps to prevent bad actors from abusing these platforms, adding that the department welcomes opportunities to engage with the industry to learn more about how these technologies can meet the Treasury’s anti-money-laundering and sanctions requirements while still promoting privacy for participants.