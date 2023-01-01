Troubles at Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda began well before crypto crash10 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Trading firm took big gambles, winning some and losing plenty; ‘complete lack of a risk-management framework’
Sam Bankman-Fried built the cryptocurrency exchange FTX on the reputation of his trading firm, Alameda Research LLC.
