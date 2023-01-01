Troubles at Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda began well before crypto crash

Potential employees were told that Mr. Bankman-Fried started the firm partly so he could give away some of its profits as effective altruism, a movement that declares the aim of directing donations to where they can do the most good. One of the ways he raised capital for trading was to borrow it from wealthy individuals active in that world. He came back loaded with crypto, including a loan of about $100 million worth of ether from Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn.