United States of America President Donald Trump's official cryptocurrency lost more than 20 per cent since yesterday amid the 78-year-old Republican leader becoming the 47th President on Monday, January 20.

Stock markets in the US opened higher on Tuesday as investors now eye President Donald Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration while awaiting his trade policy.

Donald Trump made his White House comeback on Monday, January 20, when he took his oath indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to the extremely cold temperature in Washington, D.C.

$TRUMP coin performance As of January 21, the $TRUMP coin was trading 20 per cent lower as of 9:30 p.m. (IST) at $38.89, compared to its $48.94 levels on the previous day, according to data collected from CoinMarketCap.

Donald Trump's official meme coin lost 21.28 per cent of its market capitalisation (MCap) in the period and is currently trading at $7.78 billion, compared to its $9.78 billion levels 24 hours ago.

However, unlike the $MELANIA, $TRUMP trades way over its all-time lows. The crypto hit its all-time high on January 19, 2025, at $75.35.

The crypto after its launch surged over 300 per cent as people were waiting for Donald Trump's White House comeback.

$MELANIA coin performance President Donald Trump's wife also launched her own official meme coin as a sign of support from cryptocurrency investors for the newly formed government.

The $MELANIA has lost over 44 per cent and is currently trading at $4.28 as of 9:47 (IST) on Tuesday, January 21. The crypto meme coin has lost 44.41 per cent MCap and is currently at $822.69 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Melania Trump's meme coin hit its all-time low on January 21 at $3.37 per cent. According to the data, the coin's MCap is lower than the 1.73 billion mark 24 hours ago.

The motive behind launching this meme coin as an expression of support for the Donald Trump administration seems clear amongst crypto investors, but this still remains an extremely volatile asset class. Considering the general volatility of the crypto market, investments should be made after careful consideration, exercising caution, and sound financial advice.