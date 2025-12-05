Trump family-backed companies are being left behind as crypto recovers
Summary
Trump Media & Technology Group, despite rising about 15% since its Nov. 21 low, is still down about 27% in the past month.
Bitcoin and other digital assets are staging a recovery. Some crypto industry companies tied to President Donald Trump and his family aren’t keeping up.
