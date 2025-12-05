Trump family-backed companies are being left behind as crypto recovers

Since entering office, President Trump and his appointees have been advocates for crypto-tied investments. The Securities and Exchange Commission and enforcement agencies have dropped cases against crypto firms that during President Joe Biden’s administration had been accused of violating securities laws. The Treasury Department has advocated for the advancement of so-called stablecoins, pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Trump himself has said the U.S. would created a “strategic reserve" comprised of Bitcoin and other digital assets. At the same time, Trump’s family in the past two years has helped launch several crypto firms and tokens.