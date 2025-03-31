The Trump family advances its all-out crypto blitz, this time with bitcoin mining
SummaryA business led by two of the president’s sons will invest in American Bitcoin, a new mining company controlled by Hut 8.
The president’s two oldest sons are investing in a bitcoin-mining company, adding to the Trump family’s expanding portfolio of cryptocurrency businesses.
