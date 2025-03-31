In a matter of months, the Trumps started a decentralized-finance, or DeFi, project called World Liberty Financial, said their social-media company would invest in bitcoin and other digital assets, launched meme coins to capitalize on the popularity of the president and his wife and announced plans to issue a World Liberty dollar-backed stablecoin. And in his return to the White House, President Trump has said he aims to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world."