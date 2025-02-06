Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. applied to trademark brands for six investment products with themes that closely track President Donald Trump’s priorities in office.

The money-losing social media company is looking to debut the “Truth.Fi Made in America ETF,” “Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF” and “Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF,” along with three other vehicles called separately managed accounts with the same themes on its recently announced Truth.Fi financial platform, subject to regulatory approval, according to a Thursday statement.

The company, which is majority-owned by Trump, also signed an agreement to have a small New Jersey-based firm, Yorkville Advisors, marshal the products through their approval process and oversee them, formalizing an earlier announcement of Yorkville’s involvement.

The products tie in to themes President Trump has promised to promote, including by imposing tariffs on trade partners, encouraging US manufacturing, expanding oil and gas drilling in federal lands and defending the crypto industry.

“We aim to give investors a means to invest in American energy, manufacturing, and other firms that provide a competitive alternative to the woke funds and debanking problems that you find throughout the market,” Devin Nunes, chief executive officer of Trump Media, said in the statement.

The finance pivot for Trump Media, the parent of Trump’s Truth Social platform, is part of a broader reaction against claims of censorship and “woke” values across corporate America — a debate that increasingly homes in on finance.

Investment products focused on environmental and social values permeated the financial industry in recent years. Republican-led states bashed those efforts and sued the companies that sold them, including BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp.