In the matrix of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, US President-elect Donald Trump launched his own official Trump meme coin to mark the celebration of his 47th President of the United States win on January 18.

Donald Trump launched the “$TRUMP” coin, which skyrocketed over 300 per cent after the launch on Saturday. At the day's high, the market capitalisation (MCap) of the crypto meme coin was at $6.76 billion, according to data collected from CoinMarketCap.

According to the data, the crypto token hit the day's high at $33.87 on Saturday, January 18, two days before Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20. At the highest point of the day's trading, the coin's trading volume crossed the $7 billion mark.

The $Trump meme coin rally is the latest among the top meme coin rallies in the world of cryptocurrencies, with the earliest ones being Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token currency.

The official website states that the aim behind the launch of the coin is to function as an “expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol $TRUMP”. However, the website also addressed that the associated artwork is not to be the subject of an investment opportunity or a contract of any kind.

Other Meme Coins Similar meme coins in the cryptocurrency space also gained, like the “TRUMP MEME,” whose market capitalisation stands at over $250 million as of January 18. The coin gained 74.62 per cent to $0.0004459 on Saturday.

Billionaire Founder Elon Musk also recently supported a crypto meme coin named “Kekius Maximus” after changing his platform X handle name to the name of the coin.

Kekius Maximus gained 740.4 per cent in a day after the move. The overall gains for the meme coin compared to its value of 7 days was 4,780.5 per cent higher, according to Mint's earlier report on December 31, 2024.

MCap of the Kekius Maximus stands at $44.99 million as of January 18. The initial rally for the meme coin fueled the crypto MCap to over $380 million on January 1, 2025.

Trump's meme coin website mentioned the option of buying the $TRUMP in exchange for Solana (SOL). This also marked a 14.73 per cent rise in the MCap of Solana at $122.4 billion as of January 18.

Solana prices have gained nearly 16 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The Solana trade volumes gained nearly 300 per cent on Saturday to $20.04 billion with the price at $251.28 per token.

Other meme coins like BONK and Fartcoin gained 10.77 per cent and 17.65 per cent respectively on today's crypto market.