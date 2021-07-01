Twitter is ''dropping NFTs all day'' as mentioned in its bio description as the social media platform is offering free NFTs or non-fungible tokens in a giveaway campaign. The San Franciso-based company will give away 140 new NFTs in its first official foray into the digital assets that have grown in popularity since the beginning of the year.

Twitter shared a series of tweets featuring a number of different images with the Twitter logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet. The NFTs includes various renditions of the Twitter logo like Furry Twitter, Rare Form and Twitter Jggl.

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

The social media platform shared a series of tweets featuring a number of different images with the Twitter logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet. It posted seven different NFTs on Rarible, a third-party platform for buying and selling digital assets, and said it will give away 20 versions of each to interested users.

NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.

Few NFTs put up for grabs: Vitamin T, Furry Twitter, Reply Guy, Rare Form, First Born, Building Characters, Twitter Jggl.

twttr jggl



You are what you Tweet. pic.twitter.com/gQwNikTXrN — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

The company is experimenting with NFTs -- art or video clips tied to a certificate of authenticity stored on the blockchain -- because they have become a popular topic of conversation on Twitter.

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is a staunch believer in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and he even sold a version of his first-ever tweet as an NFT earlier this year.

