Twitter offers 140 NFTs for free as a giveaway. Details inside

Twitter offers 140 NFTs for free as a giveaway. Details inside

Source: Twitter
03:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Twitter will give away 140 new NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, the social network’s first official foray into the digital assets that have grown in popularity since the beginning of the year

Twitter is ''dropping NFTs all day'' as mentioned in its bio description as the social media platform is offering free NFTs or non-fungible tokens in a giveaway campaign. The San Franciso-based company will give away 140 new NFTs in its first official foray into the digital assets that have grown in popularity since the beginning of the year.

Twitter shared a series of tweets featuring a number of different images with the Twitter logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet. The NFTs includes various renditions of the Twitter logo like Furry Twitter, Rare Form and Twitter Jggl.

The social media platform shared a series of tweets featuring a number of different images with the Twitter logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet. It posted seven different NFTs on Rarible, a third-party platform for buying and selling digital assets, and said it will give away 20 versions of each to interested users.

NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.

Few NFTs put up for grabs: Vitamin T, Furry Twitter, Reply Guy, Rare Form, First Born, Building Characters, Twitter Jggl.

The company is experimenting with NFTs -- art or video clips tied to a certificate of authenticity stored on the blockchain -- because they have become a popular topic of conversation on Twitter.

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is a staunch believer in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and he even sold a version of his first-ever tweet as an NFT earlier this year.

