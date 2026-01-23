UBS explores cryptocurrency investments for private banking clients: Report

Swiss lender UBS Group AG is preparing to introduce cryptocurrency investment opportunities for a segment of its private banking clientele, as reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

The Swiss financial giant is currently in the process of vetting partners to facilitate this digital asset offering. Initial access would be granted to specific private banking clients within Switzerland, enabling them to trade Bitcoin and Ether, said the report.

This service has the potential for future expansion into major global markets, including the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, it added.

This strategic shift toward digital currencies is largely driven by growing pressure from affluent investors who are seeking exposure to the crypto market. By exploring these options, UBS is positioning itself to meet the evolving demands of its high-net-worth customer base, according to the Bloomberg report.

“As part of UBS’s digital asset strategy, we actively monitor developments and explore initiatives that reflect client needs, regulatory developments, market trends and robust risk controls,” a UBS spokesperson said. “We recognize the importance of distributed ledger technology like blockchain, which underpins digital assets.”

Competitive Pressure In November 2023, the Swiss lender began offering crypto-linked ETF trading to its affluent clientele in Hong Kong, aligning itself with rivals such as HSBC Holdings Plc. As the globe’s premier wealth manager, UBS managed approximately $4.7 trillion in assets as of late September.

Providing direct cryptocurrency access represents a significant pivot for the institution, which has historically maintained a guarded approach to digital tokens. However, the expansion of digital asset services by Wall Street competitors like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. — following Donald Trump’s return to the presidency — has increased the competitive pressure on UBS to adapt.

UBS and its global peers have prioritized blockchain-based infrastructure, focusing on payment systems and tokenized funds rather than direct trading.

Major financial institutions have navigated these waters slowly, primarily due to the stringent capital requirements mandated by the Basel III framework.

The landscape may be shifting, as the Basel Committee announced in November an accelerated review of regulations regarding bank-held crypto assets, potentially clearing the path for fresh banking initiatives.