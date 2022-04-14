Ukraine crisis: RAIRtech launches NFTs to raise $1.3 million for Ukraine

“My family emigrated from Ukraine to the US in the early 90's with refugee status. When war broke out over Crimea in 2014, my father started a direct supply chain distribution of high-quality medical supplies directly to the Ukrainian militia. Since his passing in November of 2020, and the onset of a new War in 2022, people have been reaching out to find ways to have access to these products again. Now the Ukrainian Coordinating Council and others have taken over what my father started. I realized I had a unique position in connecting people who needed help and those that wanted to help."