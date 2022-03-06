This comes at a time when many corporations have committed to help, including Amazon pledging $5 million to the U.N.'s refugee agency and other humanitarian organizations and plans to match up to $5 million more in donations made by its employees. Snapchat announced $15 million for humanitarian support. Airbnb offered free housing" to up to 100,000 refugees and is waiving its fees on the grassroots movement of people booking stays in Ukrainian homes, with no plans of using them, to get money quickly into the accounts of hosts. And Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has pledged $10 million toward aid. Cryptocurrencies donations themselves have emerged as a leading form of aid.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}