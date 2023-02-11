'Under discussion with G20...': FM Nirmala Sitharaman's remark on cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency involves a lot of technology and India is in talks with other countries to achieve a standard operating procedure, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Talking to reporters after the customary post-Budget address to the central board of RBI, the finance minister said, "Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99% technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure that will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations".

