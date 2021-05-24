Upstart peer-to-peer crypto exchanges take aim at Coinbase
- Decentralized markets such as Uniswap account for a growing share of cryptocurrency trading
Coinbase Global Inc., which has made billions running cryptocurrency markets, is facing competition from a new breed of upstarts that look less like the New York Stock Exchange and more like Napster, the defunct music-sharing service.
Decentralized exchanges are peer-to-peer networks for swapping digital tokens. Last month, $122 billion in transactions took place on DEXes, as they are known, up from less than $1 billion a year earlier, according to data provider Messari.
