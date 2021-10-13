Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >US becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban

US becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban

Premium
China's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the ‘hash rate’, fell to zero by July from 44% in May
1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Reuters

  • Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the UK's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed.

The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the UK's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed.

Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas.

Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

China's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the "hash rate", fell to zero by July from 44% in May, the data showed.

The United States now accounts for the largest share of mining, some 35.4% of the global hash rate as of end-August, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia, the data showed.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Oil-sensitive currencies get a bigger boost with crude ...

Premium

iPhone production cuts may weigh on Apple’s key holiday ...

Premium

In covid year, CEOs’ pay packets got fat, workers earne ...

Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!