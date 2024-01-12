US Bitcoin ETFs garnered $4.6 billion in trading volume after landmark SEC approval, competition for market share fierce
11 spot bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, began trading on January 11, leading to a competitive battle for market share. Grayscale, BlackRock, and Fidelity dominated trading volumes, LSEG data showed.
The United States-listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw substantial trading activity, with $4.6 billion worth of shares changing hands by Thursday afternoon, according to LSEG data. This followed the landmark approval by the US securities regulator on January 10, marking a significant moment for the cryptocurrency industry, testing the acceptance of digital assets as investments.
