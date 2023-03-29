US charges FTX's Bankman-Fried with paying $40 mln Chinese bribe3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to eight of the 13 counts he faces, and not yet been arraigned on the campaign finance or bribery conspiracy charges.
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of paying a $40 million bribe to Chinese officials so they would unfreeze his hedge fund's accounts.
