US congressional committee to vote on several cryptocurrency bills2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:48 PM IST
It will be the first time crypto regulatory bills will be put to a vote in Congress and it remains to be seen if the bills will garner any Democratic support
Several bills that would develop a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies will be put to vote at a key congressional committee this week.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×