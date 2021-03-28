Announcing its plan to establish a business presence in India, Coinbase stated that it is hiring talents in the country amid the unclear stance of crypto regulations in the country.

‘’By housing some IT services, including engineering, software development and customer support operations in India, we will benefit from its huge pool of world-class engineering talent’’, the company said in a blog post. ‘’India has long been known as a hub for engineering and technology innovation, and we look forward to finding that world-class talent to help the Coinbase group develop new ways for our customers to interact with the cryptoeconomy.’’, it added.

The talents will have the option to work across various locations in their country of hire as the company is hiring for employees to work remotely. The company has posted several remote job postings for engineers and product related roles in India, as per its website’s career page.

‘’Coinbase is committed to being a remote-first company, which means that new hires in India, Canada and elsewhere will have the option to work across various locations in their country of hire.’’ The largest US cryptocurrency exchange is also establishing operations in Canada for the first time, and has begun to hire technology and finance professionals in Canada.

Along with active hiring in the US, UK, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Canada and the Philippines, the company said that establishing a presence in India is another important step to building more geographic diversity in its remote-first workforce. The exchange expects to open a physical office initially in Hyderabad, for Indian employees as COVID-related conditions allow.

