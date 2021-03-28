US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase begins hiring in India

‘’By housing some IT services, including engineering, software development and customer support operations in India, we will benefit from its huge pool of world-class engineering talent’’, the company said in a blog post. ‘’India has long been known as a hub for engineering and technology innovation, and we look forward to finding that world-class talent to help the Coinbase group develop new ways for our customers to interact with the cryptoeconomy.’’, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}