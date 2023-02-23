US Fed, other regulators jointly warn banks of liquidity risks from crypto-related assets
- Jointly, the US regulators highlighted key liquidity risks associated with crypto-assets and crypto-asset sector participants which banks should be aware of.
Amidst vulnerabilities, illiquidity and bankruptcies that cryptocurrencies currently face, the US Federal Reserve along with other regulators have warned banks over liquidity risks that are related to certain sources of funding from crypto-asset-related entities. In a joint statement on Thursday, the regulators reminded banks to apply existing risk management principles.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×