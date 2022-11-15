US Federal's top financial regulator urges 'guardrails' for crypto2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 05:49 AM IST
The fall of FTX has rippled throughout the crypto world, with lender BlockFi pausing customer withdrawals
The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange.