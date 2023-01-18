US identifies crypto firm Bitzlato as a 'money laundering concern', website seized1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
- The US authorities have hailed the move as a global 'blow to the cryptocrime ecosystem'
The US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Wednesday said it has identified China-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato Ltd as a "money laundering concern" related to Russian illicit finance.
