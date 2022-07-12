US inflation data likely to be sore tooth for Bitcoin, volatile days seen ahead

There has been a frequent co-relation between Bitcoin and equities since the bearish saga emerged in May globally and continued to wipe investors wealth significantly. The multidecadal high inflation is the major factor for sparking sharp selloffs in market instruments. Cryptocurrencies also could not escape the uncertainties in macroeconomics and erased the $1 trillion mark. Bitcoin, the leader of the crypto world, has taken an intense beating due to panic selling amid weak global cues. On Monday, Bitcoin trades below the $20,000 mark. However, looks like there is no breather for Bitcoin from volatile days. All eyes are now set on US inflation data for June month which will be announced tomorrow. And once again, inflation is seen to create turmoil for Bitcoin.

