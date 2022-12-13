US Justice Dept is split over charging Binance as crypto world falters: Report

The new reporting shows that the case has shadowed Binance for most of its five years in existence, shaping Zhao's management of the company while he drove its explosive growth around the world. He instigated a recruitment spree last year that led to the hiring of officials from the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division, the U.S. government agency that was investigating Binance. He enforced strict secrecy rules on employees, telling them to use email as little as possible and to communicate using encrypted messaging services, according to company messages that Reuters has previously reported.