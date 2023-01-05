US moves to seize Robinhood shares, Silvergate accounts tied to FTX4 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Seizure of funds comes as the prospect of FTX customers recovering billions in assets remains in limbo
Federal authorities are moving to seize hundreds of millions of dollars in assets in the U.S. tied to the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a sign that the battle over control of the company’s remaining funds is escalating.
