US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 03:10 AM IST
The CFTC sued Binance, Zhao and its former top compliance executive with ‘willful evasion’ of US law, ‘while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit’
The world's biggest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao were sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday for operating what the regulator alleged were an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance programme.
