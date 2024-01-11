US SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs amid cautious optimism
Analyst Geoff Kendrick believes that the ETFs may attract $100 billion in institutional investments in Bitcoin by the end of this year
New Delhi: In a landmark development for the cryptocurrency industry, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit the establishment of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by investment firms, signalling a potential revival for the world’s largest cryptocurrency token by market capitalization.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started