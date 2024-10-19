US SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange

BlackRock's ETF and 11 bitcoin ETFs have received SEC approval for options trading on the NYSE. This development allows institutional investors to manage bitcoin exposure through listed derivatives, following significant ETF approvals earlier this year.

Reuters
Published19 Oct 2024, 06:40 AM IST
US SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange
US SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange(AP)

The U.S. securities regulator has granted "accelerated approval" to 11 exchange-traded funds to list and trade options tied to spot bitcoin prices on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a regulatory filing.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in January approved the bitcoin ETFs to track bitcoin, in what was a watershed for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the broader crypto industry.

Also Read | Is it goodbye gold, hello bitcoin?

Which funds received approval?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, the ARK21Shares Bitcoin ETF, the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF are among funds that received the approval on Friday.

Also Read | Bitcoin bulls eye $70,000 near record-high ahead of US presidential elections

The index options - listed derivatives offering a quick and inexpensive way to amplify exposure to bitcoin - on a bitcoin index would give institutional investors and traders an alternative way to hedge their exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Options are listed derivatives that give the holder the right to buy or sell an asset, such as a stock or exchange-traded product, at a predetermined price by a set date.

Also Read | Bitcoin tops $67,000 to reach highest level since July

The regulator last month approved listing and trading of options for asset manager BlackRock's, exchange-traded fund on the Nasdaq.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCryptocurrencyUS SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

548.70
03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
19.9 (3.76%)

Tata Steel share price

155.30
03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.95 (1.94%)

Tata Motors share price

910.05
03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.35 (2.06%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.40
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
6.65 (5.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,000.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-401.5 (-6.27%)

Zomato share price

257.40
03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-13.25 (-4.9%)

Infosys share price

1,878.85
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-90.65 (-4.6%)

Timken India share price

3,655.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-150.25 (-3.95%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,531.30
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
290.95 (6.86%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

3,040.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
180.25 (6.3%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,189.65
03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
65.15 (5.79%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.25
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.1 (5.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.000.00
    Chennai
    78,141.000.00
    Delhi
    78,293.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.