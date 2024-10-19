Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/  US SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange

US SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange

Reuters

BlackRock's ETF and 11 bitcoin ETFs have received SEC approval for options trading on the NYSE. This development allows institutional investors to manage bitcoin exposure through listed derivatives, following significant ETF approvals earlier this year.

US SEC grants accelerated approval to 11 Bitcoin ETFs for trading options on New York Stock Exchange

The U.S. securities regulator has granted "accelerated approval" to 11 exchange-traded funds to list and trade options tied to spot bitcoin prices on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a regulatory filing.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in January approved the bitcoin ETFs to track bitcoin, in what was a watershed for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the broader crypto industry.

Which funds received approval?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, the ARK21Shares Bitcoin ETF, the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF are among funds that received the approval on Friday.

The index options - listed derivatives offering a quick and inexpensive way to amplify exposure to bitcoin - on a bitcoin index would give institutional investors and traders an alternative way to hedge their exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Options are listed derivatives that give the holder the right to buy or sell an asset, such as a stock or exchange-traded product, at a predetermined price by a set date.

The regulator last month approved listing and trading of options for asset manager BlackRock's, exchange-traded fund on the Nasdaq.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.