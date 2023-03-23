US SEC warns of risks of buying crypto asset securities1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Unregistered offerings of such securities may not provide important data, including audited financial statements, for informed decision making, the SEC said
The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday issued an investor alert warning that firms offering crypto asset securities may not be complying with US laws.
