US seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering

US seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:06 AM IST
US prosecutors have asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher conditions for the bail of Sam Bankman-Fried while expressing concerns that he might tamper with the witness or destroy evidence in the criminal case against him
US prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×