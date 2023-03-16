US shuts down crypto service ChipMixer tied to $3 billion in transactions1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Ransomware groups, suspected North Korean hackers, dark net market users and vendors who bought and sold stolen financial information used ChipMixer, which processed more than $3 billion in illicit transactions, according to the US Justice Department
US and German law enforcement agencies have shuttered ChipMixer, a cryptocurrency service allegedy used to launder billions of dollars in illicit proceeds, authorities said Wednesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×