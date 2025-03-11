Coinbase India: US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on Tuesday, March 11, that the company has registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to launch its business in India, according to a social media post on the platform X.

“We're approved to launch in India,” said Coinbase in its post on X.

According to the Coinbase blog, this move aligns with the company's expansion plans to increase its global presence. They also announced that the crypto exchange firm plans to launch its retail services in India later in 2025.

“We’re committed to building in markets that believe in the potential of crypto and on-chain innovation,” John O'Loghlen, the Regional Managing Director for APAC at Coinbase, said in an official statement per the blog.

“India represents one of the most exciting market opportunities in the world today, and we’re proud to deepen our investment here in full compliance with local regulations,” he said.

According to official Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) data, any financial institution must obtain approval from them to prevent money laundering and financial offences in the nation.

“The FIU registration in India is an important step in our international expansion strategy and reinforces our commitment to bringing the benefits of crypto to users around the world in a safe and compliant manner,” said Coinbase in its blog.

Why is Coinbase coming to India? According to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase's India move comes as the firm believes India is emerging as a global technology powerhouse that is home to startup ecosystems, making it a “natural fit” for the cryptocurrency exchange's international expansion.

“We aim to empower a new generation of builders to stay home, innovate locally, and scale globally,” said O'Loghlen.

Coinbase also aims to give incentives to the “brightest minds” in India to build “world-leading products” for the world, said the company, focusing its commitments on building a crypto infrastructure in the nation.