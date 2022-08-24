Valour debuts Binance Coin ETP on Germany's largest exchange for investors

In its statement, Valour stated that the Binance (BNB) EUR ETP precisely tracks the price of BNB, the native token behind the BNB Chain. It primarily serves to ‘fuel’ transactions across the BNB Chain, as well as, act as a governance token for the network. The Binance EUR ETP will enable retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to the BNB token simply and securely via their bank or broker.