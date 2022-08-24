Valour debuts Binance Coin ETP on Germany's largest exchange for investors

Valour stated that the Binance (BNB) EUR ETP precisely tracks the price of BNB, the native token behind the BNB Chain. It primarily serves to ‘fuel’ transactions across the BNB Chain, as well as, act as a governance token for the network.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canada-based Valour has debuted its new Binance Coin Exchange Traded product ("ETP") on Börse Frankfurt, the largest exchange in Germany. The trading in Valour (BNB) ETP begins on Wednesday. This becomes the 10th ETP offered by Valour and the 2nd ETP offering exposure to BNB globally. BNB Chain is a decentralized, open-source, multi-chain platform that is being used to build parallel virtual ecosystem infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canada-based Valour has debuted its new Binance Coin Exchange Traded product ("ETP") on Börse Frankfurt, the largest exchange in Germany. The trading in Valour (BNB) ETP begins on Wednesday. This becomes the 10th ETP offered by Valour and the 2nd ETP offering exposure to BNB globally. BNB Chain is a decentralized, open-source, multi-chain platform that is being used to build parallel virtual ecosystem infrastructure.
In its statement, Valour stated that the Binance (BNB) EUR ETP precisely tracks the price of BNB, the native token behind the BNB Chain. It primarily serves to ‘fuel’ transactions across the BNB Chain, as well as, act as a governance token for the network. The Binance EUR ETP will enable retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to the BNB token simply and securely via their bank or broker.
In its statement, Valour stated that the Binance (BNB) EUR ETP precisely tracks the price of BNB, the native token behind the BNB Chain. It primarily serves to ‘fuel’ transactions across the BNB Chain, as well as, act as a governance token for the network. The Binance EUR ETP will enable retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to the BNB token simply and securely via their bank or broker.
The permission-less, smart contracts network is shaping and scaling the growth of MetaFi (the intersection of DeFi infrastructure with GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, Web3 & NFTs), it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, Binance (BNB) is among the top five cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization at $48.052 million as of August 23, 2022.
Russell Starr, CEO of Valour said, "BNB is a dynamic digital asset. By offering exposure to this token on Börse Frankfurt, Valour is enabling investors to safely and securely gain exposure through a distinguished and reputable exchange."
Starr added, "I am confident that our low fee model will drive interest in our Valour (BNB) ETP as more investors seek to diversify with digital assets."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour said, "By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction, and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange."
Valour is the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3, and decentralized finance. It offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks, and broker platforms.
In addition to Binance Coin (BNB) Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), and Enjin (ENJ) ETPs with low management fees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlying which are completely fee-free.