Vauld crisis turns up heat on finfluencers pitching crypto

“A lot of people, including college students, reached out to me saying they had put money in Vauld—anywhere between ₹3,000 and ₹80,000—after some finfluencers pitched it as a ‘crypto FD’ (fixed deposit) in their promotional videos," says equity investor Azhar Jafri. On Tuesday, in a tweet that now has over 1,000 retweets and 5,000 likes, Jafri called out four top YouTubers—P.R. Sundar, Ankur Warikoo, Akshat Shrivastava, and Anish Singh Thakur, who runs the channel Booming Bulls, for recklessly talking up Vauld. “Most of these creators put up a sales pitch for Vauld in the name of educational content. While some said crypto is a volatile market and should be a small part of your investment portfolio, they mentioned it in passing." Some even told their audience how to bypass crypto taxes, he adds. “It all seemed shady and irresponsible to me," says Jafri.