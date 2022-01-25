NEW DELHI: Vauld, a Singapore-based crypto exchange, launched over 230 tokens in one of the biggest listing campaigns by any crypto exchange. This takes the total number of tokens listed on the exchange to 275. Vauld also integrated one of the fastest-growing blockchains – the Binance Smart Chain. This makes Vauld among the select few to support two blockchains – Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, according to a press release.

With a host of financial products, Vauld is a full-suite crypto platform. Users can lock their cryptos into fixed deposits at up to 12.68% interest. Crypto-backed lending and borrowing with best-in-class collateralisation ratios is a key feature as well. It has also created a fast, secure, and reliable pro-trading platform to buy and sell over 250 cryptos. Vauld supports trading in the stablecoin USDT and in the Indian rupee (INR) trading pair, the fastest growing trading pair among fiat currencies.

“The newly listed coins widen the access of users to fast growing crypto ecosystems like NFTs, metaverse, DeFi and gaming. Vauld also integrated native coins from popular blockchains like Terra, Solana, Cardano, Fantom, and more. These coins can be grouped into Vauld’s Automatic Investment Plans (AIPs) for regular and systematic investing," according to a press release.

To integrate new users from the Binance Smart Chain network, Vauld announced that the fees on withdrawing BEP20 tokens will be zero for three months. Vauld does not charge exchange fees on withdrawals and deposits.

Darshan Bathija, CEO and co-founder of Vauld, said, “This integration marks a milestone for Vauld. From supporting just a few coins to now supporting and providing interest on over 250 coins, Vauld has come a long way. We hope this move will further aid users from all around the world, and provide them with a very good wealth-generation opportunity."

The company started with fixed deposit services and soon scaled to asset-backed lending, borrowing, and trading. The objective of listing these tokens is to provide their users with wealth-creating opportunities.

Vauld intends to integrate other financial products like credit and debit cards, direct investment, portfolio management solutions and more, going ahead.

