A Bitcoin “fear gauge" has seen its first trade.

The transaction off the T3i BitVol Index, which measures the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin, consisted of a March expiry 1-by-2 call spread that was bought for zero cost, according to a statement from T3. Quantitative crypto asset management firm LedgerPrime was the market-maker, according to the statement, which added that the counterparty is a leading global macro crypto asset manager.

Crypto investors “will now be able to trade volatility as a distinct asset class," said Simon Ho, the chief executive officer of T3Index.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, with the cryptocurrency hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures. The past few years have seen the asset class mature, including via greater establishment of crypto derivatives like those from regulated exchanges such as CME Group Inc.

Bitcoin was trading around $56,160 as of 7:50 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The BitVol index is derived from tradable options on the cryptocurrency, and is constructed using the simple variance swap methodology. It was launched in July and is designed to use the full range of option strikes to best capture the market outlook on expected volatility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via