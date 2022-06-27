Voyager Digital issues notice of default to Three Arrows Capital

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder Voyager Digital Ltd

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

Alun John,Elizabeth Howcroft, Reuters

The loan was for 15,250 bitcoin and $350 million worth of USDC, Voyager Digital said, adding that the crypto broker was intended to pursue recovery from Three Arrows Capital and was in discussions with its legal advisors concerning the legal remedies available